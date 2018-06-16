‘It was beautiful:’ Officers gather to honor fallen Officer Charles Irvine Jr., ahead of funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's finest, officer Charles Irvine Jr., was laid to rest Saturday morning, June 16. But before he was buried, his family, friends and colleagues took him on one final drive through the city he loved.

As the morning sun spread across Milwaukee, the front door of the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station is converted into something this city hasn't seen in decades.

"It was beautiful, but also sad that we have to lose a loved one," neighbor to District 4, Atlena Pinkston said.

A place of mourning. At 7:30 a.m., the body of officer Charles Irvine Jr. was driven past his former department. Neighbors gathered to bear witness and pay respect.

"He's a person, he's somebody's loved one, somebody's baby, somebody's friend, somebody's brother, it shouldn't happen to nobody," Pinkston said.

From there, Irvine's body was driven by the scene of the fatal crash -- near 76th & Silver Spring. Flags still covering the ground. People continued to slow down and pay their respects.

"Just actually out there to help the world, and end up losing their life in the world, it's hard," Pinkston said.

Finally, the procession ended at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield -- where a visitation was held. The crowds gathered to say goodbye.

A couple of miles back, the scene cleared up but Pinkston didn't want to leave without giving one final thought to those who knew the officer, the man who protected her neighborhood.

"Hope all of the loved ones that is in his family understand that it's not your fault," Pinkston said. "But it hurts regardless of whose fault it is -- it hurts."

On the day of Officer Irvine's funeral -- the city shows up to mourn.