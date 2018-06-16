Officers throughout Wisconsin, Midwest honor fallen brother, Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

MILWAUKEE — Officers from throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest are honoring a fallen brother, Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr., on Saturday, June 16. His memorial service is taking place at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield — and you can watch a complete stream of the service just below. We will also be posting other streams from the day at the bottom of this post.

Officer Irvine and his partner were involved in a police pursuit on Thursday, June 7. It ended violently at 76th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee. Irvine died from injuries suffered in that wreck.

Stream of memorial service for Officer Charles Irvine Jr. (provided by Elmbrook Church)

Officer Irvine was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two more.

In a news conference on the day after Irvine’s death, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales described the fallen officer this way:

“His fellow co-workers at District 4 remember him as a dedicated servant with a stellar work ethic who never complained…He was a funny and quiet officer who did great impersonations and would give the shirt off his back.”