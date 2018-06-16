Packers legend Donald Driver helps repair homes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver made a visit to Milwaukee on Saturday, June 16 to help beautify the city.

Driver teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and Northwestern Mutual for a day-long event called “Rock the Block.”

It all took place in the Amani Neighborhood near 22nd and Wright.

The former wide receiver joined volunteers in landscaping, painting and making home exterior repairs.

“We’ve been able to partner together to be able to change the lives of so many individuals,” Driver said. “When you see the smiles we put on people’s faces every single day, you have to appreciate it…that’s why we do it.”

The event is in an effort to promote positivity across the city.