As Officer Charles Irvine Jr. is laid to eternal rest, thoughts & prayers to his family and everyone at the Milwaukee Police Department who is grieving. From your brothers and sisters in blue at Glendale PD R.I.P. Brother. We’ve got it from here. #hero #brotherinblue #wegotthis pic.twitter.com/e1QkqToQ6l

— Glendale WI Police (@GlendaleWiPD) June 16, 2018