Watch: Receptionist ends school year with soulful intercom sernade

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Students aren’t the only ones looking forward to Summer vacation — check out this school staff member’s reaction to the end of the year!

On Wednesday, June 13, a front desk receptionist at a North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, North Carolina jumped on the PA system and started singing her heart out.

Regina Ballard posted a video on Facebook of herself signing “At Last” by Etta James over the intercom.

In the Facebook post, she wrote, “I love my job, y’all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo…here it is…At Last!!!”

Ballard starts off the video by saying there was only 15 minutes left until it was officially Summer break.

She re-wrote some of the lyrics and sang, ” At last, summer break has come along.”