Heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Sunday
Leaderboard at the 2018 US Open championship at Shinnecock Hills ⛳
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open ⛳ & World Cup Soccer ⚽

Watch the route: Funeral procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

Posted 5:10 pm, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54PM, June 16, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of officers took part in the funeral procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. on Saturday, June 16. Irvine was killed during a police pursuit on Thursday, June 7. His partner was also injured.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

Irvine’s memorial service took place at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, followed by a large procession to Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Watch the route below:

Stream of Irvine procession passing by Milwaukee Police District 4 station

Stream of Irvine procession passing by 76th & Silver Spring, scene of fatal crash

Stream of Irvine procession arriving at Elmbrook Church

Stream of Irvine procession departing church 

Stream of Irvine procession traveling on I-94

Stream of Irvine procession passing Miller Park and Lincoln Avenue

Stream of Irvine procession arriving at Forest Home Cemetery 

Related stories