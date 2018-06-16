Watch the route: Funeral procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of officers took part in the funeral procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. on Saturday, June 16. Irvine was killed during a police pursuit on Thursday, June 7. His partner was also injured.

Irvine’s memorial service took place at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, followed by a large procession to Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Watch the route below:

Stream of Irvine procession passing by Milwaukee Police District 4 station

Stream of Irvine procession passing by 76th & Silver Spring, scene of fatal crash

Stream of Irvine procession arriving at Elmbrook Church

Stream of Irvine procession departing church

Stream of Irvine procession traveling on I-94

Stream of Irvine procession passing Miller Park and Lincoln Avenue

Stream of Irvine procession arriving at Forest Home Cemetery