Watch the route: Funeral procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of officers took part in the funeral procession for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. on Saturday, June 16. Irvine was killed during a police pursuit on Thursday, June 7. His partner was also injured.
Irvine’s memorial service took place at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, followed by a large procession to Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Watch the route below:
Stream of Irvine procession passing by Milwaukee Police District 4 station
Stream of Irvine procession passing by 76th & Silver Spring, scene of fatal crash
Stream of Irvine procession arriving at Elmbrook Church
Stream of Irvine procession departing church
Stream of Irvine procession traveling on I-94
Stream of Irvine procession passing Miller Park and Lincoln Avenue
Stream of Irvine procession arriving at Forest Home Cemetery