1 killed, 2 hurt in crash on State Highway 28 in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — One person was killed and a second person had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County Sunday afternoon, June 17.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 28, south of Abbott Drive in the Town of Scott.

According to sheriff’s officials, a third person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

An investigation into the cause of the crash that injured a total of three people is ongoing.

State Highway 28 between State Highway 144 and Abbott Drive in the Town of Scott remained closed as of 8 p.m.