× Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back US Open titles

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka became the first man to win back-to-back US Open titles for 29 years after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills.

The 28-year-old Floridian triumphed by one shot on a absorbing afternoon to back up his breakthrough major victory at Erin Hills 12 months ago.

He began the day in a four-way tie for the lead and carded a two-under 68 for one over to edge England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who fired only the sixth round of 63 in US Open history.

Koepka, who missed five months of the season with a wrist injury, finished two clear of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and three ahead of Masters champion Patrick Reed.

“It doesn’t get old, it feels so good,” said Koepka at the presentation ceremony on the 18th green.

“This is incredible. I don’t think I could have dreamed of this, going back-to-back. It’s truly special and I’m honored.”

The last of the six previous back-to-back US Open winners was Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989 — ironically, the TV announcer asking the questions on the green.

Koepka’s win snapped a streak of nine first-time major winners out of the previous 10 events.

The 118th US Open will be remembered for a tumultuous Saturday when a punishing course set-up led to severe criticism of organizer the USGA, and Phi Mickelson’s “putt-gate” controversy when the five-time major champion deliberately hit a moving ball.

But despite the furore over the conditions, the cream rose to the top Sunday as Koepka showed he has the skill and mental mettle to win around a severe test of golf as well as at the wide open, long hitters paradise that was Erin Hills.

The USGA accepted the situation had got out of hand Saturday and watered the course overnight, as well as altering some hole locations to make scoring easier.

Fleetwood, the 2017 European No.1 who finished fourth last year, took advantage and set the early clubhouse target before waiting for more than three hours to discover the outcome.