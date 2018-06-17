Heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m.
Leaderboard at the 2018 US Open championship at Shinnecock Hills ⛳
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

Posted 2:50 pm, June 17, 2018, by

A Guatemalan woman and her infant daughter seeking asylum pass the time at a Catholic Charities relief center on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. - People went to the center for assistance after being released from detention through 'catch and release' immigration policy. (Photo by Loren ELLIOTT / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

McALLEN, Texas — Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage. There are bottles of water, bags of chips and large foil sheets intended to serve as blankets.

The U.S. Border Patrol on Sunday allowed reporters to briefly visit the facility where the agency is holding children and adults after arresting them at the border.

Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since President Donald Trump’s administration announced its “zero tolerance” policy against people entering the U.S. without legal permission.

The Border Patrol says it’s providing adequate meals, bathrooms access and medical care to people being held.

But Michelle Brane of the Women’s Refugee Commission says she’s met a teenager caring for an unrelated young child because they’ve been separated from their adult guardians.

Related stories