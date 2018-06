× MFD: 1 taken to hospital following crash near 76th & Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, June 17.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. near the area of 76th and Good Hope.

Information is limited, but fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.