Oak Creek baseball player gets drafted, will head to college first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK-- Alex Binelas is senior at Oak Creek High School. He plays third base for the Oak Creek Knights baseball team. Alex was drafted by the Washington Nationals during this June's MLB draft. But Alex says he will go to Louisville to play college baseball, and hopes to return to the draft in 3 years. Alex says his father was a professional basketball player in Greece, so he has helped in dealing with his decision to turn pro or not. Alex says in his free time he loves to hunt up north.

Alex Binelas

Oak Creek HS

Senior

Baseball Player