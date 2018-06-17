Heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Sunday
Oak Creek Police: Search is on for missing teenage girl

Posted 11:25 am, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:35AM, June 17, 2018

Olivia VanPinsker

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police need your help locating a missing teenage girl.

Olivia VanPinsker was last seen Saturday, June 16 at around 12 a.m. and it is believed she left her home shortly after.

VanPinkser’s cell phone has been turned off and there has been no text or calling information since Friday night, June 15 — which police say is not normal for her.

She is believed to be wearing grey sweatpants and a sweatshirt with black Nike Slides. Police say she should also have a maroon and lack backpack with the word “PINK” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 ext. 0.