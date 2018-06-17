× Police seek man accused of exposing himself to girls at Florida beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police in Florida are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to girls at the beach.

Witnesses say they spotted a naked man running down Fernandina Beach on Saturday, June 16. A group of teen girls noticed the man in his late 40s sitting on a sand dune with no pants on.

They called 911, but police couldn’t find the man.

Those at the beach said it’s disturbing to see something like that in a place where children are around.

“It’s completely inappropriate,” said Jade Summers.

“I don’t want to see that anywhere, not just the beach, but especially where people are trying to do their vacations and have their kids,” said Richmond Green.

Police deployed extra officers to the beach for the rest of the weekend.