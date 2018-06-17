State Patrol: Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Town of Erin

TOWN OF ERIN — The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a car versus bicycle crash in the Town of Erin Sunday morning, June 17.

It happened around 7 a.m. on CTH O near Galway Road.

According to the State Patrol, a trooper found that a vehicle struck a bicyclist — causing life threatening injuries. Both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling westbound.

The bicyclist, a 51-year-old man from Rubicon, was taken to the hospital via Flight For Life.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene was the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hartford Fire Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.