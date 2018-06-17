× Watch: Video shows mouse inside package of burger buns at Wendy’s restaurant

CATOOSA, Okla. — Video shows an unlikely discovery on some hamburger buns — a live mouse!

Wendy’s employee Skylar Frame shared a video on Facebook of a mouse inside a package of burger buns, saying the rodent left some droppings as well.

The incident took place at the Catoosa, Oklahoma, location.

Wendy’s officials said the local health department visited the restaurant, finding no violations. The chain is investigating the incident with a pest control vendor.