‘We are better together:’ Fathers for Progress mentors young people on Father’s Day in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE -- A massive Father's Day event has been going strong in Milwaukee for decades -- impacting generation after generation.

Sunday, June 17 began with worship in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.

"The word today is 'grateful,'" said Andre Lee Ellis, with Fathers For Progress.

Families gathered to give thanks and praise while seeking guidance and sharing messages with each other.

"The Bible says 'iron sharpens iron and men sharpen men,' so we believe when men get together under one unified umbrella of fatherhood, we come together. We believe we become better fathers behind that," said Mark Wade with Fathers For Progress.

Fathers For Progress has been has been sponsoring holiday festivities for decades.

"It's just a wonderful, positive celebration," said Jay Holmes, celebrating Father's Day.

"It's 30 years of being here in the park," said Ellis.

"It's an opportunity for us to give back to our community -- to be involved in what's going on," said Wade.

With food, fun, vendors and entertainment -- the services and support provided is priceless.

"The horse rides are free. The car show is free. The food is free," said Ellis.

"This has had an impact in our community," said Holmes.

Those involved with Fathers for Progress said they feel events like this are key -- so they can serve as role models for young people.

"Some children never had a father or never knew their dad. They get to come here and be with their Earth dad, not birth dad," said Ellis.

It's aimed at re-enforcing family values -- which can hopefully transcend into the community.

"I hope it reaches everything -- to stop violence, to stop basically all types of crime and bring peace to the city of Milwaukee,"said Jahbarri Bradshaw, honoring fathers.

"We are really thankful for them for doing it," said Holmes.

"We are better together. We are," said Ellis.