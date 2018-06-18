AXE MKE: Milwaukee’s newest addition to the competitive bar sport

MILWAUKEE -- Axe Throwing is the hottest competitive bar sport in North America. So Kramp decided to head on over to AXE MKE to take a look at their 12 axe throwing lanes and full bar.

About AXE MKE (website)

Axe Throwing is the hottest competitive bar sport in North America. Think of it as a cross between darts, bowling, and batting practice. Just picture yourself standing in a cage, throwing giant sharp objects at a wooden target, and competing for points against others on your lane. It's a thrilling, hilarious, stress-reliever, and a great workout to boot. Plus... beer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most people choose to make a reservation to visit us, but we will accommodate walk-ins when possible. Groups can choose to reserve multiple lanes or book a Private Event. No matter what, our trained Axe Masters will facilitate your experience. And remember, flannel makes everything more fun.