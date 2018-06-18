Being on the go: Simple, healthy salads to make this summer

MILWAUKEE -- It's summer which means lots of activities and constantly being on the go. Which makes it even more important to eat good foods that will boost your energy. Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather shows two simple salad recipes you can make in just five minutes.

Recipe: Quick Summer Salads:

Easy Bean Salad

Serves 1

½ can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

½ can low sodium chick peas, drained and rinsed

½ red pepper, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

2 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ lime freshly juiced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

sea salt and pepper to taste

Rinse beans. Chop and prep vegetables. Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and allow flavors to mix for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Quick Summer Chicken Salad

Serves 1

1 medium grilled chicken breast, chopped

¼ cup red onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

¼ cup almond slices

10 grapes, chopped in half

2 tablespoons yogurt

¼ lemon, juiced

Combine chicken, onion, celery, almond slices and grapes in a medium bowl and set aside. In small bowl, whisk the yogurt and lemon juice. Add the yogurt sauce to the chicken salad bowl and mix gently until well coated.