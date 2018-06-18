× FDA: Pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak sold at Costco stores in Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday, June 18 issued a news release — indicating pre-cut melon linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak was distributed at stores in eight Wisconsin cities.

At this time, officials said no cases of salmonella linked to the pre-cut melon have been identified in Wisconsin residents, but the recalled products were sold at Costco stores in these cities:

Bellevue (Green Bay)

Grafton

Grand Chute

Menomonee Falls

Middleton

New Berlin

Pewaukee

Pleasant Prairie

Sun Prairie

CLICK HERE for more information and a full list of stores that have distributed the product, via the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased recalled pre-cut melon from these stores, including fruit salad mixes with pre-cut melon, should not to eat it and throw it away.

According to the release, nationally, 60 people infected with the salmonella strain have been reported in other Midwest states, including Illinois (six cases), Indiana (11), Michigan (32), Missouri (10) and Ohio (one).

Most persons infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. The elderly, infants, and those with weak immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness. In rare cases, salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics. Individuals who believe they may have become ill with salmonella should contact their health care provider.