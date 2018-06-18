From deep-fried turducken to s’mores beer float: Your 2018 State Fair ‘Sporkies’ finalists revealed

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday, June 18 revealed the list of items that will be a part of this year’s “Sporkies” competition at the Wisconsin State Fair.

According to a news release from fair officials, vendors will compete for one of four Golden Spork trophies as part of the sixth annual competition.

Eight finalists have been selected from 31 entries, and a panel of local celebrity judges — with some help from fairgoers — will choose the winners at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Associated Bank Amphitheater.

The finalists will showcase their creations in front of the crowd and compete for first, second and third place.

You are encouraged to participate in judging during the fair by sampling all of the Sporkies entries and voting for your favorite. The entry with the most votes will receive the Sporkies trophy for Fairgoers’ Fave. Votes can be cast via Facebook voting app, Twitter and Instagram using #FairgoersFave, text message keyword, or paper ballot at the Guest Services Pavilion, located on Central Avenue near Central Park and the Exposition Center.

Voting for the #FairgoersFave will be open from Thursday, Aug. 2 – Tuesday, Aug. 7.

All food items entered will be available for purchase during the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair.

A 13-ft. spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their fair location(s).

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place at State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis. Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.

Below is a list of finalists:

Deep-fried spinach lasagna bites — Albanese’s Roadhouse

Deep-fried turducken on-a-stick — Water Street Brewery

French onion soup on-a-stick — Slim’s PBR Park

Pig candy cannoli — Brew City

Saz’s breakfast bombs — Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin

PorkSTACular — Budweiser Pavilion

WI hot chicken bombs — Water Street Brewery

S’mores beer float — Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Below is a list of other Sporkies entries: