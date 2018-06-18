× Gov. Walker: State of emergency declared in 5 northern Wisconsin counties

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker declared on Monday, June 18 that a state of emergency exists in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, and Iron counties.

Beginning on June 16, widespread and continuing severe thunderstorms producing torrential rain, damaging wind, and large hail caused evacuation of persons, downed trees and powerlines, mudslides, and flash flooding that damaged roads and bridges.

“The state stands at the ready to assist local governments in recovery efforts,” Governor Walker said. “I have directed all state agencies to assist and called the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty as Major General Dunbar deems necessary. I am touring the damages this evening with Major General Dunbar. We have confidence in our communities’ ability to come together and recover.”

Wisconsinites needing assistance are encouraged to CLICK HERE to find additional resources.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s governor has also issued disaster declarations for two counties in the state’s Upper Peninsula that suffered flooding damage due to heavy rains .

Gov. Rick Snyder’s office says the Monday orders will allow the National Guard to deploy to Houghton and Menominee counties to help with road repairs.

The declaration also allows Snyder to make all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. The state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will coordinate state efforts.

The heavy weekend rains have swelled waterways in the area that are washing away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents are using boats to get around.

Snyder’s office says “hundreds of homes, businesses and public facilities and infrastructure” have been severely affected.