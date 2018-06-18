× Health officials: Confirmed case of salmonella linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in WI

MILWAUKEE — There is one confirmed case of “salmonella mbandaka” in Wisconsin linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Monday, June 18.

DHS officials and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and local health departments are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the multi-state outbreak of salmonella mbandaka infections linked to the cereal.

To date, there have been a total of 73 confirmed cases nationwide in 31 states.

You should not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in any size package. If you have this product in your home, you should throw it away or return it to the place you purchased for a refund. If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and do not remember the brand or type, throw it away. You should thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again.

Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled the Honey Smacks cereal on June 14. Retailers should not sell or serve recalled cereal.

Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. The elderly, infants, and those with weak immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics. Individuals who believe they may have become ill with Salmonella should contact their health care provider.

