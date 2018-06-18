‘It was just all flooded:’ Drivers describe rainwater washing over road like a wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The flash flooding moved in quickly as a cold front brought storms to southeast Wisconsin Monday, June 18. Some drivers said it washed over the road like a wave.

Several vehicles ended up underwater near 35th and Capitol.

Milwaukee police and fire officials responded to the scene. Firefighters had to rescue some people from their vehicles. One woman had to swim from her car.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, the road was closed at 35th and Capitol.

Elsewhere, manhole covers were open near 30th and Center. Drivers described water moving in fast.

"I was just really confused 'cause it was like a steady stream of cars trying to get through, so we were all in one lane trying to get through -- and then out of nowhere it was just all flooded," said Kenady Daemon.

A DPW spokeswoman said this Monday evening:

"The City of Milwaukee DPW has nine two-person crews addressing surface ponding issues on city roadways. They are dispatched around the city as requests for service come in. In addition, we have two staff members taking those requests for service and dispatching our crews."

