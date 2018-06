× Lightning strike sparks fire at home in New Berlin; no one hurt

NEW BERLIN — Fire officials said a lightning strike is believed to have sparked a fire at a home on Grange Avenue in New Berlin Monday, June 18.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the home near Moorland Road.

Police said the fire was contained to the upper portion of the two-story residence. Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Firefighter extinguished the fire — and the investigation is ongoing.