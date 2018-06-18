× Bid submitted: Milwaukee invites Democrats to ‘fresh coast’ for 2020 national convention

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is touting itself as America’s “fresh coast” in a bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The city formally submitted its bid Monday to host the convention.

In the cover letter for the bid, Milwaukee Barrett also wrote:

“Milwaukee is prepared to provide a first-class delegate experience and turn the National spotlight on America’s ‘fresh coast’. Milwaukee is an affordable and easily accessible city, known for our hospitality and our actively engaged corporate community. We have what it takes to make the DNC shine. On behalf of the City of Milwaukee, I am proud to submit our response to your RFP to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. You and your team have my personal commitment to do everything possible to make the Convention your best ever.”

City leaders earlier suggested the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena as an ideal main venue for the convention.

The DNC has previously announced that Milwaukee was one of eight cities invited to submit proposals. So far, Houston and Milwaukee have publicly announced that they have submitted their proposals by the DNC’s deadline. There is no word yet on the remaining six cities.

The anticipated next steps for the DNC will be to select finalist cities and have the DNC Site Selection Committee make site visits later this summer. The selection and announcement of the host city is anticipated in winter 2018/spring 2019.

The 2020 convention is scheduled to be held from July 13-16.