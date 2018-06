× Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded near 55th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon, June 18 near 55th and Hampton.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. A man was shot at that location during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD is seeking suspect(s) and a motive in this case.