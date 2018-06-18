Minimum-security inmates escape from Winnebago Correctional Center

LIVE: President Trump meets with the National Space Council
MILWAUKEE — A search is underway after two minimum-security inmates escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center.

James Heather, 27, is described as a male, white, 5’07” tall, 181 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Alexander Weinmann, 25, is described as male, white, 5’10” tall, 168 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

(left) James Heather (right) Alexander Weinmann

The incident has been reported to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these inmates should immediately contact law enforcement.