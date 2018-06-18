Missing: Police seek girl, 16, last seen May 17 near 78th and Van Beck

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Armoni Chambers was last seen near 78th and Van Beck on May 17. She is listed as “critical missing” with MPD.

Police said she may be in the area near 29th and Lisbon or between the 1700 block and 2100 block of W. Lincoln Avenue (between 17th and 21st and Lincoln).

She’s described as standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has a light complexion and a medium build — and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD!