MMSD: Heavy rains lead to combined sewer overflow, 1st since September 2016

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) is dealing with a combined sewer overflow in an effort to reduce basement backups. Officials with MMSD say this is the first time since September 2016 they had to do this.

MMSD says the overflow is untreated water — mainly storm sewer water.

As of about 5:45 p.m., the deep tunnel was at 80 percent capacity. The northwest side tunnel is a separate system, but is connected to the deep tunnel. The northwest side did not get the same amount of rain as the deep tunnel area, so it is not filling up anywhere near the deep tunnel.

