× TMZ: Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida, witnesses say he appeared ‘lifeless’

MIAMI – Witnesses say rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Florida and did not appear to have a pulse Monday, TMZ reports.

In an update, TMZ said the Broward County Sheriff’s Department indicated XXXTentacion was pronounced dead.

TMZ reports the 20-year-old was leaving a motorcycle dealership when a gunman fired shots at his vehicle. The rapper was rushed to a hospital. Witnesses said on Twitter that the rapper appeared “lifeless.”

A sheriff’s spokesperson said they are still gathering information after a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, where RIVA Motorsports is located, roughly 43 miles outside of Miami.

Dispatch received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m., and the sheriff’s office confirmed that an adult male was taken to the hospital.

XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.