Recognize these retail theft suspects? Menomonee Falls police want to hear from you

June 18, 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are seeking to identify four female suspects in connection with a retail theft case in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say four female suspects, black, entered the Menomonee Falls Kohl’s store — and selected various items of merchandise. The suspects left the store without attempting to pay, officials say. They apparently fled in a maroon, mid-2000s Honda Odyssey mini-van (unknown registration).

Officials describe the female subjects as being in their early to late teens.

If you can help identify any of the suspects, you are encouraged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.