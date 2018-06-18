× Shorewood police: Man fires gun into ground as 2 women fight outside of home

SHOREWOOD — Two people were taken into custody by Shorewood police late Sunday, June 17 — after a disturbance call on N. Morris Blvd.

Officials say officers were dispatched after the sound of gun shots fired was reported in the area of Newton and Morris in Shorewood. They determined a physical altercation took place between two females on the front lawn of a residence. An adult male who was inside the residence during the fight, exited the house and fired several rounds from a handgun into the ground in the front yard.

Nobody was shot or injured as a result of the weapon being discharged into the ground. One of the females suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight.

The man who fired the shots into the ground and one of the women were arrested. Both are being held at the Milwaukee County Jail pending criminal charges.