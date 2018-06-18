× Survey shows millennials prefer higher prices but no tipping

Here’s a tip for service industry providers — Millennials will pay more for your product but not for the tipping.

An online survey of adults by CreditCards.com reveals new thinking among the “millennial” generation, from ages 18 to 37, about consumer issues, particularly ones that provide a service orientation.

They’ll pay more for what you offer, but they play their cash “close to the vest” when giving gratuities to the providers you employ.

The survey of 1,000 adults conducted from May 18 through May 20 emerged three findings:

Millennials routinely don’t like to leave tips, with one in three leaving less than 15 percent at restaurants when they do tip. Millennials most often select the lowest of pre-selected tip options. And they’d prefer higher prices, with no tipping at all.

The Emily Post Institute also lists 17 other circumstances when tipping is appropriate, including leaving money for hotel housekeepers and giving a few dollars to valets and restroom attendants.