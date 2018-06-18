× SUV in fatal Texas crash suspected of smuggling

BIG WELLS, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol says the SUV that crashed, killing at least five people, was being chased by an agent who suspected it was part of a “smuggling event.”

The Border Patrol said in a statement Sunday night that the agent noticed three vehicles traveling in tandem around 11 a.m. Sunday. The agent stopped one vehicle and another agent stopped the other. Multiple arrests were made from both vehicles.

The third vehicle — the SUV — kept going, and a sheriff’s deputy joined the chase before the fatal crash.

Authorities say most of the 14 occupants of the SUV were thrown from the vehicle. Many were believed to be living in the country illegally. The sheriff says a driver and passenger who are believed to be U.S. citizens were arrested.