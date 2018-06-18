Terry Zastrow sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection with drunk driving incident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Terry Zastrow on Monday, June 18 to three years in prison plus another three years of extended supervision in connection with a drunk driving incident that involved the striking of a police squad car in October 2017.

Zastrow, 47, pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to first degree recklessly endangering safety and OWI (3rd) with a passenger in a vehicle. His 4-year-old son was in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident. Four other charges against Zastrow were dismissed and read into the court record.

Zastrow was accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road and hitting two vehicles head-on — one of them a squad car. According to the criminal complaint, just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, officers were dispatched to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Ryan Road at S. 27th Street.

Upon arrival, police observed a wrong-way vehicle strike another vehicle head-on. The vehicle, driven by Zastrow, then continued traveling the wrong way, striking a light pole in the median, knocking it over. Zastrow continued driving, coming to a brief stop in the intersection at S. 13th Street and Ryan Road.

After the vehicle briefly stopped with the officer’s marked squad with its lights and sirens activated behind it, it entered the intersection and continued the wrong-way on Ryan Road. Once through the intersection, Zastrow headed directly toward an officers’ marked squad — which was traveling the correct way on Ryan Road. Zastrow struck the squad head-on.

With the suspect vehicle inoperable and surrounded, Zastrow complied with officers' commands. As they approached and opened the door, they found Zastrow's four-year-old boy in a booster seat. The boy suffered only minor bumps and bruises.