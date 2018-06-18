The 2018 World Cup is larger than life at a new pop-up bar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The 2018 World Cup is in full swing and one bar in Milwaukee is going all in on the event. Carl went to Walker's Point Monday morning, June 18 to check out Nomad Nacional's World Cup FanZone.

About Nomad Nacional's Fan Zone (website)

¡FANZONE!

Say hola! to our first pop-up bar! Nomad Nacional is your summer hub for alfresco eats & drinks, colorful vibes, dance nights & world music, and all things FIFA World Cup! Nacional will be open from May through October, complete with a month-long outdoor Fanzone for Milwaukee’s futbol-loving folks.

This diverse corner of Milwaukee is the perfect spot for a soccer bar that celebrates the World Cup. We’re honoring the game and the cultures that support it, and we’re doing it in an iconic building in a historic neighborhood. Get excited for large-screen TVs, live entertainment, a marketplace, food trucks, and a Good City Brewing collab with our ¡Nomad! Summer Ale.

Come out for Happy Hour Monday–Friday and snag the Summer Ale, house margs, and all-you-can-eat taquitos — just $5 each! In addition to Fanzone food trucks, Nomad Nacional is serving up our signature street food. We’re open daily, Sunday–Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday & Saturday from 11am to 2:30am. Taste la fun, amigos!