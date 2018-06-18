× The vote is in! Scooby Doo has been named America’s favorite ever on-screen pet

Scooby Doo is the top dog! The cartoon character has been named America’s favorite ever on-screen pet.

That’s according to a study by OnePoll in conjunction with Wagz.

Scooby first began gracing our television screens almost 50 years ago back in 1969. He’s become so popular, he even beat out other favorites like Snoopy and Lassie.

The study questioned 2,000 people about our deep love of pets. Toto of the “The Wizard of Oz”, Lassie of the TV show of the same name, and Beethoven of the “Beethoven” film series also made the top ten.