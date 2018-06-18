× Washington County Sheriff: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-41

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Lanes were closed on I-41 for a short period of time as deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash Sunday night, June 17.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of the crash on I-41 southbound between Highway 45 and Holy Hill Road just before 9 p.m.

Once they arrived, three people were found to have minor injures.

Authorities say a 39-year-old Milwaukee man was heading southbound on Highway 45 attempting to merge onto I-41. As he began to merge, the vehicle collided with a second car who was also attempting to merge. The second car, driven by a 34-year-old Oak Creek woman, was then pushed into the outer lane of I-41 where it collided with a third vehicle that was pulling a trailer, operated by a 59-year-old Milwaukee man.

The second and third vehicle collided with the outer guard rail on I-41 and came to a stop. The first vehicle pulled over a short distance later.

There were no serious injuries and a result of the crash and no one was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the outer two lanes of I-41 were temporarily closed for investigative, rescue, and lean-up operations.

Germantown Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with traffic direction and the initial investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash.