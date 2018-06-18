× ‘We’re thrilled:’ Professional Bull Riders bring ‘Toughest Sport on Dirt’ to new Bucks’ arena in October

MILWAUKEE –The Professional Bull Riders will bring “The Toughest Sport on Dirt” to the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena in downtown Milwaukee in October.

Shows will take place at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7, for the 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast, Milwaukee Invitational.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now. They can be purchased here or by calling 800-732-1727.

“We’re thrilled to have one of the toughest and most action-packed sports in the world come to Milwaukee in October,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha in a news release. “With the Milwaukee Invitational being one of the last events prior to the PBR World Finals, we expect quite the ride that weekend.”

According to the release, the 2018 Milwaukee Invitational will feature the top 35 professional bull riders in the world competing in an eight-second man versus beast duel. The event will be the 25th event on the 27-stop PBR premier series that culminates in the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas on November 7-11, where the 2018 PBR World Champion will be crowned.

Following the first round of competition on Saturday, the sports top athletes will compete in a special round of competition. The 15/15 Bucking Battle will feature the Top 15 riders randomly matched against the 15 highest-ranked bulls in a special round that offers bonus points, which count toward the PBR world standings and a total purse of $21,000.

Also available will be PBR Elite Seats, which are available for avid bull riding fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s premier bull riding circuit. These tickets offer premium seats and the VIP experience of a lifetime, including early entry; a catered reception; 60-minute tour by a PBR Host, featuring a PBR 101 presentation and a visit with the sport’s fiercest bulls; and the opportunity for photos and autographs from top PBR stars.

The PBR Elite Seats are available on Saturday for $300.

The WESC is set to open in late summer 2018.