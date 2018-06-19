2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

5 charged in ‘smuggling scheme’ after fatal crash of SUV fleeing Border Patrol

Posted 3:11 pm, June 19, 2018, by

DALLAS — Prosecutors: 5 charged in ‘smuggling scheme’ after fatal crash of SUV fleeing Border Patrol, deputies in South Texas.

Related stories