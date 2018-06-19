6 years in prison for former high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students

RACINE COUNTY — A former high school teacher in Kenosha, accused of sexually assaulting students at Tremper High School and Indian Trail High School has been sentenced in the second of two cases filed against him.

Douglas Richmond, 43, of Burlington, on Tuesday, June 19 pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children. A second charge was dismissed but read into the court record as a result of the plea deal.

Richmond was then sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with his sentence out of Kenosha County, with credit for 75 days time served.

In April, Richmond was sentenced to serve three years in prison and two years extended supervision in the case out of Kenosha County, after he pleaded guilty in January to one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff in a case filed on May 10, 2017.

The Racine County case was filed two days later.

In all, Richmond will serve six years in prison and five years extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 26, 2017, officials in Racine County were following up on the case forwarded to them by Kenosha police. In that case, Richmond was accused of sexually assaulting a student at Tremper High School in 2009-2010. Prosecutors say the victim indicated she had sexual intercourse with Richmond “numerous times” — once at his mother’s home in Burlington.

The Racine County district attorney said the victim was 17 years old at the time of the alleged relationship. Investigators say the teacher would allegedly bring her to Racine County so that they wouldn’t be recognized.

The victim, 24 years old, didn’t come forward to police until 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, Richmond kissed the victim for the first time at the Park and Ride lot off Highway 11 and I-94. Richmond told her they weren’t going to meet in Kenosha because he didn’t want people to see them and “get the wrong idea.”

On May 12, 2017, investigators met with another victim, who “was named in a 2011 Kenosha Police Department case in reference to her having a sexual relationship with her chemistry teacher, Douglas Richmond.” This victim said Richmond was her teacher at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha.

Prosecutors say this victim said she had sexual intercourse with Richmond on at least two occasions — once at Richmond’s Burlington home “while his wife was out of town.”

Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed Richmond’s last year with the district was 2011. They would not say whether he was fired or he resigned, saying they do not comment on personnel matters.

It’s unclear why charges weren’t filed back in 2011. Kenosha police did not return messages from FOX6.