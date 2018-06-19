Edibles you can still plant: How to create a landscape that tastes as good as it looks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Believe it or not -- there's still time to get things growing! Gardening expert, Melinda Myers, joins Real Milwaukee to help us all add some beauty and edibility to our landscape.

To calculate the number of days left in the growing season, check the seed packets and plant tags to see if you have enough time to plant before the end of the season. Examples of edibles you can still plant: beans, broccoli, cabbage, transplants, seeds (beans, cucumbers).

Add some vegetables for a late summer - fall harvest. Don't forget to dress up your gardens with some annual flowers added to any vacant spots.

For upcoming appearances visit Melinda's website, www.MelindaMyers.com.