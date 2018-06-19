× Gov. Walker says separating children at border is federal issue; 29 lawmakers sign letter

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker’s office says President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to separate children from parents who cross the nation’s southern border illegally is a federal issue.

Walker is taking heated criticism from Democrats over his decision to honor a request from Arizona officials and deploy Wisconsin National Guard troops to that state to bolster border security. Democrats are accusing Walker of helping President Trump take children away from the parents.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg says President Trump’s policy is a federal one and anyone with concerns about it should contact their federal lawmakers.

She said Wisconsin troops will handle administrative work at the border and the federal government is funding their deployment.

A number of governors upset with the family separations have decided to recall their National Guard troops from the border.

Twenty-nine lawmakers have signed a letter to Governor Walker, urging him to “rescind support for President Trump’s cruel family separation policy and to not send National Guard troops to the border.”