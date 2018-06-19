Woman who pleaded guilty in fatal arson caught on camera, sentenced to 22 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to starting a fatal fire last June has been sentenced to prison. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Java Wright to 22 years with 15 years of extended supervision on Tuesday, June 19.

According to a criminal complaint, Wright started a fire in a building near 12th and Wright on June 16, 2017.

Willie Greer, 72, was later found inside a bedroom badly burned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say cellphone video shows Wright pouring a red gas can into the home before the fire broke out.