MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Juneteenth Day Street Festival. Juneteenth Day celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for other cultures.

About Juneteenth Day (website)

Juneteenth Day is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The world-wide event, dating back to June 1865 began when the Union soldiers, landed at Galveston Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

Note that this was two and half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official in 1863.

Many broke out in immediate celebration to this profound news, which has been named, “Juneteenth Day,” and grew with more participation throughout the years. The Juneteenth Celebration was a time for reassuring each other, for praying, and for gathering family members.

Aside from the typical range of entertainment activities, Juneteenth almost always focuses on education and self-improvement with guest speakers and prayer services.