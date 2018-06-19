MILWAUKEE -- Summer vacation is just getting underway -- and for parents it can be a struggle to keep kids entertained. Family lifestyle columnist and expert Meredith Sinclair joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the hottest new toys, gadgets, and family games.
Keeping kids entertained during the summer: Expert talks about the hottest toys, gadgets and games
-
Surviving the ride: Things to pack to entertain kids in the car on your road trip
-
Avoid the summer slide: Some toys, puzzles and games that keep kids’ minds sharp all summer
-
Learning Express Toys provides ‘customers with a lively, interactive shopping experience’
-
How Toys ‘R’ Us went from big kid on the block to bust
-
Summer camps: ‘Kids will become Wisconsin experts, dinosaur explorers, geologists, or junior curators’
-
-
Hands on with Nintendo Labo: Making cardboard fun again
-
Amazon unveils colorful Echo Dot for kids
-
Hot looks at cool prices: A look at the biggest trends for summer, where you can find them for less
-
‘The kids love it:’ USO’s Easter Eggstravaganza offers quality time for military families
-
The best cruises for family travel
-
-
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother after finding gun while looking for Easter candy, family says
-
Travel season is in full swing: 5 things to bring along before you hit the road
-
Toys ‘R’ Us founder Charles Lazarus dies