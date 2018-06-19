Man, 77, found dead in basement after fire breaks out at Mukwonago home
MUKWONAGO — A 77-year-old man was found dead after a house fire Monday, June 18 in Mukwonago.
Firefighters were called out to a ranch-style home around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement windows. Officials say access to the basement was limited as crews battled the fire.
Officials say a 77-year-old man was found dead in the basement of the home.
The home is likely a total loss.
No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the cause of the fire.