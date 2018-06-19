× Man with gun tattoo in the middle of his face charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

GREENVILLE, SC — A man arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm seems to have had the crime written across his face — literally.

Michael Vine sports a gun tattoo in the middle of his face.

He was involved in a crash, and police say he proceeded to toss a loaded revolver into the grass. Firefighters on scene alerted police.

According to police, Vine is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He’s been charged with driving with a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful possession of a firearm.