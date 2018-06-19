× Milwaukee Public Market extends weekend hours during summer 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market is extending its weekend hours for the rest of summer 2018.

Starting this weekend, June 23 the market will stay open an hour later on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open an hour earlier on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new hours will run through September 2.

“Given the growth in the Third Ward neighborhood during the summer months and the increase in our weekend traffic, this is a logical step towards being as accommodating as possible to our patrons,” said market executive director, Paul Schwartz.

Some vendors in the market have hours beyond the general operating hours. CLICK HERE for details.