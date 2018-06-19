× Police: Man passes out drunk while shopping for car at West Bend dealership

WEST BEND — Police say a 47-year-old man was drinking while shopping for a car at a West Bend dealership and passed out mid-negotiations. It happened Monday, June 18 around 7 p.m.

West Bend police responded to the dealership after a salesman reported a man shopping for a car went back to his vehicle, “drank from a cooler,” and returned to continue shopping. The employee reported the customer was argumentative, disorderly and believed he was intoxicated.

While talking to the man, who stated he was from Kewaskum, police say he passed out and was unconscious. An officer attempted to revive him and called for backup. Rescue personnel were able to wake the man up. Police say he argued, swore, resisted and kicked at officers.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

No one was injured during the arrest.